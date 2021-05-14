Cleveland Police Reveal The Vehicle Involved In Carjacking Of Gina DeJesus

The Cleveland Division of Police revealed the suspect vehicle at the center of the armed carjacking of kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus.

It happened in the area of West 127th Street and Triskett Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning (May 13).

Authorities are on the lookout for a silver 2015 Toyota Camry, according to information from Cleveland Police.

Cleveland police and the FBI are reportedly joining together in a violent crime task force to track down the suspects.

Two men exited a silver sedan that cut DeJesus off, and ordered her to get out of her car while pointing a gun at her. DeJesus complied and handed over her keys. The thieves also got away with her purse and credit cards, according to reports.

DeJesus and her cousin co-founded Cleveland Missing (the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults), a nonprofit organization that that aims to help families of missing persons.

The organization released a statement about the carjacking to 19 News, confirming that DeJesus is OK after the incident:

“As the public is becoming aware, our beloved co-founder Gina DeJesus was the victim of a crime of violence overnight where she was carjacked in the city of Cleveland. We are happy to report that Gina is unharmed and in good spirits despite the events that took place.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects to call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118. People can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

See additional photos of the vehicle from the Cleveland Division of Police here.

Photo: Cleveland Division of Police