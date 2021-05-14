House GOP Elects Elise Stefanik As New Conference Chair

House Republicans elected Elise Stefanik as the new conference chair, making her the third-ranking Republican. She replaces Liz Cheney, who was removed earlier in the week for refusing to support former President Donald Trump.

Stefanik said that her focus will be on uniting the party as it tries to take back control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

"I'd like to thank my colleagues for the opportunity to serve as the House Republican conference chair. I have prioritized listening to all members of our Republican conference, and my focus is on unity because that's what the American people and that's what our voters deserve," she told reporters after the vote.

She also blasted the job that President Joe Biden has done in his first 100 days in office.

"The American people are suffering under the far-left radical socialist policies of President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In just over 100 days, we have an economic crisis. We have a border crisis. And we have a national security crisis," she said.

Stefanik also released an official statement, vowing that Republicans will continue to push back against the Biden administration.

"House Republicans will continue to put forth policies focused on growing our economy and getting people back to work, reopening our schools, promoting American energy independence, securing our border, strengthening our national security, and protecting our Constitution."

Photo: Getty Images