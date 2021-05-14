Ice Cream Truck Driver Survives After Plummeting 20 Feet Into Ravine

An ice cream truck fell down an embankment near the George Washington Bridge in New Jersey on Thursday (May 13) afternoon. The truck plummeted 20 feet and landed on its side in a wooded ravine.

Bystanders who saw the truck crash rushed over to help. Chris Fuschini climbed down the embankment and saw the 22-year-old driver was trapped inside the truck. He broke the window and helped pull the driver to safety while another bystander called 911.

The driver told first responders he was suffering from neck and back pain and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The owner of the Lexylicious ice cream truck, Alexa Hesse, told WNBC that the driver may have lost control after striking a rock in the road.

"I haven't been able to see the truck yet. I'm under the impression from what I've accumulated that he hit a rock, and it slipped, and the truck went off the edge," Hesse said. "Thank God he's OK."

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash, and investigators are trying to determine why the driver lost control.

Removing the truck from the ravine was not an easy task. According to the Daily Voice, the tow company had to use two trucks to pull it back up to the road.

