Illinois Craft Beer Week 'Passport PLUS' Kicks Off This Weekend

Time to raise a glass: Illinois Craft Beer Week is back.

The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that aims to support the state’s craft beer industry, announced that the annual celebration kicks off Friday (May 14). Craft beer lovers throughout the state can partake with the Passport PLUS system, supporting Illinois beer “at home PLUS in local taprooms.”

"TODAY IS THE DAY. Get out there, get #ILPassportPlus and start sharing! Remember, use the hashtag and tag a brewer for a chance to win each week through June 10th so don’t lose that passport and continue to http://illinoisbeer.org/passport for more details. #drinkillinois"

When customers buy local beer from any of the participating breweries — the list includes more than 135 of them — they can snag a Passport Frame to snap a photo:

“Next, show us how Drink Illinois! Using the frame, snap a photo of your Illinois beer in different craft-related places: a taproom patio, an outdoor barbecue, with your favorite beertender. Creativity is encouraged here, folks!”

Share the beer pics to social media and tag the brewery with the hashtag #ILPassportPlus. That enters you into weekly drawings for $25 gift cards to your favorite participating brewery, the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild states.

The Passport PLUS is running through Thursday, June 10. Officials will announce winners each Friday, according to the Guild.

Find the list of participating breweries here.