Joshua Bassett Wants To 'Feel Something' On Breezy New Single

Joshua Bassett misses the good ol' days of just hanging out in the streets, so he used that longing for his new single, "Feel Something."

In a statement for the breezy track, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 20, described the almost-three-minute track as "a middle-of-the-night, windows down, running-around-the-city-with-your-friends type of song." The single serves as the follow-up to "Only a Matter of Time," which dropped in January. "After a year of lockdown, everyone can relate to 'doing anything we can just to feel something.' I'm writing and recording more than I ever have in my life, and I can't remember the last time I had this much fun making music," he continued. "I wrote this very recently and was so excited that I just had to put it out as soon as possible!”

The track arrived alongside a clip, which he co-directed with Sabrina Carpenter’s sister, Sarah, and sees him and his friends cruising around Los Angeles. It's a fitting concept, considering Bassett is rumored to be the inspiration for his HSMTMTS co-star Olivia Rodrigo's smash, "Driver's License."

"It was cool to be able to lead the way in that and be able to just know what I want, and go for it," the singer/actor told PEOPLE. "I feel like a lot of times I do know what I want, but I'm just afraid of really going for it. I'm just slowly shedding that fear and being like, 'You know what you want, why wait for anybody else to do that when you can just make it happen?'"

Bassett and Rodrigo recently teamed up for the duet "Best Part/Even When" from the series. The second season of the series premieres today on Disney+.