Louisiana Hotel Guest Caught Storing Gas Cans In Room

By Sarah Tate

May 14, 2021

The Colonial Pipeline closure sent shockwaves across much of the East Coast and southeastern states as drivers flocked to gas stations ahead of potential price increases and fuel shortages. The increased demand, in turn, caused the shortages in several states when many people went to extreme measures to get gas.

Some drivers filled up multiple gas cans while others dangerously poured gasoline into flimsy plastic bags. Though Louisiana was not as impacted by the pipeline closure as other states, one guest at a Covington hotel decided to get it on the action, filling up two gas cans and storing them in their hotel room.

According to WWL, firefighters from the St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 responded to the Residence Inn on Thursday (May 13) after receiving reports of a gasoline smell inside the building. An investigation lead them to a hotel guest who had stored two cans of the fuel inside their room.

While department officials didn't say why the guest was storing gas in their room, they did take to social media to warn the public not to store gasoline inside.

"We urge everyone to practice safety when storing gasoline," the department said in a post on Facebook. "Please do no store gas inside. Gas must be stored in a well-ventilated area and in proper containers."

We are currently on scene of the Residence Inn in Covington for a report of a smell of gas inside. After an...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire District #12 on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The pipeline resumed operations on Wednesday, sparking hope that the gas shortage was near an end, however it may take days for the fuel to fully reach the states hit the hardest.

Photo: Getty Images

