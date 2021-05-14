Nashville Market Declared 'Public Nuisance' After Multiple Shootings

Metro Nashville Police shut down and padlocked a South Nashville market Friday (May 14) and declared the business a "public nuisance."

According to a MNPD tweet Friday morning, officers shut down the Egyptian Latino Market on Millwood Drive at Murfreesboro Pike. They declared the market as a public nuisance after several crimes have been reported in the area, including the "shootings of innocent persons" that occurred in September 2020 and January 2021.

Chief John Drake said that hundreds of crimes, including multiple shootings and robberies, have been reported on the property over the past few years, with more than 800 calls to the location since 2015, WKRN reports.

A criminal court judge issued a temporary injunction on Thursday allowing for the closure and preventing the owner and manager from entering the premises.