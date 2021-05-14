Nicki Minaj Drops New Drake & Lil Wayne Song On 'Beam Me Up Scotty' Mixtape
By Paris Close
May 14, 2021
Nicki Minaj shared some new joints on a revamped version of her mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.
Barbz got the surprise of their lives this Friday (May 14) when Minaj rereleased her 2009 project on streaming services for the first time.
The rapper made the drop extra special by including several new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” which reunites Minaj with fellow Young Money alum Drake and Lil Wayne; the bossy standalone joint, “Fractions”; and a remix of Skillibeng’s 2020 dancehall record, “Crocodile Teeth.”
Taking the mic from Tunechi on the nostalgic “Seeing Green,” Minaj brings back her Young Money cypher flow, boasting: “No one b—h could be my opt, that shit offends me / It's corporate giants and machines that went against me / I wash b—hes, man, they couldn't even rinse me / She said she hot, I said, ‘Well, b—h, come and convince me.’”
Minaj continues to talk big on “Fractions,” laughing off past rap beefs as free promo for her haters while flexing her uncontested wordplay on a boss beat.
“It's them weak bars thinkin' that she dissin' for me / I graded your homework, b—h, it's incomplete / If you was tryna be my son, then mission complete / I'm the final level b—h they on a mission to beat,” Minaj spits.
Beam Me Up Scotty’s 2021 release also features some original fan-favorite tracks like “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “Slumber Party,” “Kill da DJ,” and “Gotta Go Hard.” The rerelease is the first collection of material Minaj has released since dropping 2018’s Queen.
Photo: Getty Images