Nicki Minaj Drops New Drake & Lil Wayne Song On 'Beam Me Up Scotty' Mixtape

Nicki Minaj shared some new joints on a revamped version of her mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

Barbz got the surprise of their lives this Friday (May 14) when Minaj rereleased her 2009 project on streaming services for the first time.

The rapper made the drop extra special by including several new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” which reunites Minaj with fellow Young Money alum Drake and Lil Wayne; the bossy standalone joint, “Fractions”; and a remix of Skillibeng’s 2020 dancehall record, “Crocodile Teeth.”

Taking the mic from Tunechi on the nostalgic “Seeing Green,” Minaj brings back her Young Money cypher flow, boasting: “No one b—h could be my opt, that shit offends me / It's corporate giants and machines that went against me / I wash b—hes, man, they couldn't even rinse me / She said she hot, I said, ‘Well, b—h, come and convince me.’”