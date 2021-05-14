Roc Nation Is Heading Into The Greeting Card Business

Roc Nation is set to help you deliver your greetings with a one-of-a-kind partnership.

As per Billboard, JAY-Z's company has teamed up with American Greetings for a line of greeting cards, digital e-cards and virtual paper cards. To make the most out of the partnership, the greeting card company will utilize the Roc Nation brand, as well as its star-studded roster, to create both digital and physical itmes. The initial collaboration will be an extension of American Greetings' "Celebrity SmashUps" digital series, where customers can order personalized messages and custom lyrics from stars like Dolly Parton, Donny Osmond, Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson and Shaq.

"When we were introduced to the leaders at American Greetings and began discussing the idea of customized greetings, both on behalf of Roc Nation and its artists, we felt like it was a natural fit," Brett Yormark, Roc Nation’s President of Business Operations and Strategy, said in a statement. "It is an unexpected category that in many respects, given the breadth and depth of our talent, gave us a [different] way to reach new audiences."

Meanwhile, Tom Caravella, Managing Director for Roc Nation United, honed in on Roc Nation's intent to bring their roster and fans closer together. "We build relationships with leading global companies and we’re thrilled to add American Greetings as our greeting card licensee," Caravella said. "Roc Nation United is focused on creating innovative ways for artists and athletes to connect with their fans, and this new relationship with American Greetings is a great opportunity to do so in a very special and entertaining way."