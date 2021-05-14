Sammy Hagar, Kane Brown, Chris Young Among 2021 Illinois State Fair Lineup
By Kelly Fisher
May 14, 2021
Sammy Hagar & The Circle just joined the Illinois State Fair lineup. They're slated to take the stage on August 12.
Fans can snag tickets from Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22.
The Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage will be packed with tons of other performers, and tickets are already on sale on Ticketmaster.
The 2021 Illinois State Fair runs from August 12 through August 22 in Springfield. Artists haven’t been announced yet for Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 21, according to WEEK 25 NEWS. The State Fair announced that country star Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled for August 20, has canceled.
Here’s what’s coming up:
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle, on Thursday, August 12
- Kane Brown with Restless Road, on Friday, August 13
- Gabriel Iglesias, on Saturday, August 14
- Toby Keith with Craig Morgan, on Sunday, August 15
- The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond, on Monday, August 16
- Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith, on Tuesday, August 17
- I Love the 90’s Tour, on Wednesday, August 18
- Bad Flower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society, on Thursday, August 19
- George Thorogood with 38 Special, on Sunday, August 22
Photo: Getty Images