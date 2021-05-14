Feedback

Sammy Hagar, Kane Brown, Chris Young Among 2021 Illinois State Fair Lineup

By Kelly Fisher

May 14, 2021

Sammy Hagar & The Circle just joined the Illinois State Fair lineup. They're slated to take the stage on August 12.

Fans can snag tickets from Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22.

The Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage will be packed with tons of other performers, and tickets are already on sale on Ticketmaster.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair runs from August 12 through August 22 in Springfield. Artists haven’t been announced yet for Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 21, according to WEEK 25 NEWS. The State Fair announced that country star Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled for August 20, has canceled.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Photo: Getty Images

