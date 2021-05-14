These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Indiana In 2020

Around 3.6 million babies were born in the United States last year, and just over 78,000 of those births happened in Indiana.

This month the Social Security Administration gave some insight into these 3.6 million new lives by releasing its list of the most popular baby names for 2020.

Every year the SSA complies lists of the most popular names in the entire country and each state based on Social Security card application data.

In Indiana, the top 10 female names for 2020 were

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Ava

Amelia

Sophia

Evelyn

Harper

Isabella

Eleanor



Other interesting girl names that were among the 100 most common are Serenity, Adalyn, Skylar, and Athena.

Some names showed up twice on the list but with different spellings, including Emersyn and Emerson, and Everly and Everleigh.

The top 10 male names for 2020 in Indiana were

Oliver

Liam

Elijah

Noah

Henry

Lincoln

William

Benjamin

James

Owen

Other interesting boy names included Maverick, Kingston, Weston, Ryder, and Ryker.

Nationwide, Liam and Olivia were the top two names. Olivia has been one of the top five baby names since 2008 while Liam started gaining popularity in 2013.

See the full list of baby names here.

Photo: Getty Images