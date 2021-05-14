These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Oklahoma In 2020

Around 3.6 million babies were born in the United States last year, and just over 47,000 of those births happened in Oklahoma.

This month the Social Security Administration gave some insight into these 3.6 million new lives by releasing its list of the most popular baby names for 2020.

Every year the SSA complies lists of the most popular names in the entire country and each state based on Social Security card application data.

In Oklahoma, the top 10 female names for 2020 were

Olivia

Emma

Ava

Amelia

Charlotte

Harper

Isabella

Evelyn

Mia

Sophia



Other interesting girl names that were among the 100 most common are Nova, Mila, Ember, Aspen, and Adalynn.

Some names showed up twice on the list but with different spellings, including Emersyn and Emerson, and Everly and Everleigh.

The top 10 male names for 2020 were

Liam

Oliver

Noah

Lincoln

Elijah

William

Asher

James

Mason

Wyatt



Other interesting boy names included Ryker, Weston, Kyler, and Kai.

Nationwide, Liam and Olivia were the top two names. Olivia has been one of the top five baby names since 2008 while Liam started gaining popularity in 2013.

See the full list of baby names here.

Photo: Getty Images