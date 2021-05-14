This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In Arizona

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office.

But not all shows really showcase where they are set. For example, Riverdale is a fictional city that is set somewhere in the northeast United States, but the exact location isn't really ever talked about.

Some states are known for certain television shows, and boast being the home of fictional characters.

So what is the most famous tv show set in Arizona?

According to Insider, it's Medium.

The show follows the character Allison DuBois, played by Patricia Arquette, who worked as a medium for the Phoenix District Attorney's office. The character is able to communicate with the dead, see the future, and witness past ones in her dreams.

Patricia Arquette won an Emmy for her part in the show, and a total of 33 award nominations.

Other notable cast members include:

Jake Weber

Miguel Sandoval

Sofia Vassilieva

Maria Lark

David Cubitt

Photo: Getty Images