This St. Louis Restaurant Is One Of Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat In 2021

St. Louis foodies have spoken.

One of the restaurants in the area is drawing huge recognition from Yelpers, who ranked it as one of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.

Yelp revealed the rankings earlier this year, dubbing its eighth-annual list a “culmination of thousands of suggestions we received from the Yelp community, a list of favorite restaurants where we can’t wait to enjoy a meal with loved ones again.”

If you think one is missing, don't worry. Yelp continued:

“Did we miss one of your favorite spots? Share your thoughts on the list on social media using #YelpTop100 and tell us what you think. Remember, we only know how good a spot is if people take the time to review it, so share your thoughts on Yelp, and maybe your favorites will be on next year’s list!”

So, which St. Louis restaurant made the list?

Olive + Oak.

It made the list at No. 50.

Olive + Oak aims for a “fun, lively, and approachable restaurant and bar in your own back yard,” its website reads.”We cook from our hearts and never forget who we are cooking for. YOU. We hope you will dine with us often.”

Olive + Oak is located at 216 W. Lockwood Ave.

See the full Yelp list here.