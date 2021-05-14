WATCH: Viral Video Captures Cat Plunge From Burning Building In Chicago
By Kelly Fisher
May 14, 2021
Viral video from the Chicago Fire Department captured a cat that took a daring plunge to survive a blaze.
The brave feline landed on her feet, bounced once and walked away, apparently unharmed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The Chicago Fire Department caught the surprising jump the video, which was taken outside as firefighters worked to combat the flames. The video was shared on social media on Thursday afternoon (May 13):
“Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!”
Thousands have reacted to the footage of the cat's jaw-dropping leap.
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021
The cat jumped from a window on the fifth floor of the building, prompting gasps from everyone watching. The cat walked away unharmed and officials are working to find her rightful owner, the Associated Press reports.
“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” fire department spokesman Larry Langford told the outlet.
No one was injured in the apartment fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation Friday morning (May 14).
Photo: Chicago Fire Department