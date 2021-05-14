WATCH: Viral Video Captures Cat Plunge From Burning Building In Chicago

Viral video from the Chicago Fire Department captured a cat that took a daring plunge to survive a blaze.

The brave feline landed on her feet, bounced once and walked away, apparently unharmed, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Chicago Fire Department caught the surprising jump the video, which was taken outside as firefighters worked to combat the flames. The video was shared on social media on Thursday afternoon (May 13):

“Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!”

Thousands have reacted to the footage of the cat's jaw-dropping leap.