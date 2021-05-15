Pink Addresses Rumored Rivalry With Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera

Pink opened up about the “unfair” way she was pitted against her fellow pop princesses.

The “All I Know So Far” singer-songwriter opened up about her rumored feuds with the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, two of the biggest pop stars to emerge alongside her in the early 2000s era. As Pink explained to PEOPLE, back then — and still somewhat lingering today — the media had no shortage of headlines fabricating conflict between the three performers.

"It was so unfair to all the girls. None of us wanted that,” the 41-year-old musician explained, recalling how the media had once mocked her as the “anti-Britney.”

Reflecting on that time, Pink explained she resented that notion because she actually was a fan of Spears’ work and hated seeing the media try to spin a feud when there never was one.

"I love Britney — she used to carry around my album," the “Just Like Fire” star asserted. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody.'"

(Anyone who owned a boombox in 2001 remembers all too well that panging verse in Pink’s “Don’t Let Me Get Me”: “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears.”)

It wasn’t until Pink received some advice from record executive L.A. Reid that she understood there was something bigger at stake by buying into the tabloids. "What [L.A. told me] was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time," she recalled. "There's no such thing as competition. I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it's totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad -- I love to watch it."

Photo: Getty Images