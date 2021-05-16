Damon Weaver, Child Reporter Who Interviewed Obama At Age 11, Dead At 23

Damon Weaver, the kid who landed a historic interview with then-President Barack Obama in 2009, has died. He was 23.

Recognized for being the youngest person to have interviewed a sitting president when he met Obama at the White House at age 11, Weaver, unfortunately, passed away on May 1, as per the Palm Beach County, Florida, medical examiner.

Albeit an official cause of death has not been confirmed, it's believed Weaver died of natural causes.

For those who didn’t know, Weaver had a 10-minute sit-down with Obama more than a decade ago to discuss education-related topics, though the preteen, at one point in the interview, urged Obama to make school lunches tastier.

In addition to Obama, Weaver, a student reporter at the time, also interviewed stars like Oprah, Dwyane Wade, and President of the United States Joe Biden.