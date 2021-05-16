Damon Weaver, Child Reporter Who Interviewed Obama At Age 11, Dead At 23
By Paris Close
May 16, 2021
Damon Weaver, the kid who landed a historic interview with then-President Barack Obama in 2009, has died. He was 23.
Recognized for being the youngest person to have interviewed a sitting president when he met Obama at the White House at age 11, Weaver, unfortunately, passed away on May 1, as per the Palm Beach County, Florida, medical examiner.
Albeit an official cause of death has not been confirmed, it's believed Weaver died of natural causes.
For those who didn’t know, Weaver had a 10-minute sit-down with Obama more than a decade ago to discuss education-related topics, though the preteen, at one point in the interview, urged Obama to make school lunches tastier.
In addition to Obama, Weaver, a student reporter at the time, also interviewed stars like Oprah, Dwyane Wade, and President of the United States Joe Biden.
According to his Facebook page, Weaver graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School in 2016 and later was a Class of 2020 graduate of Albany State University.
As per CNN, a ceremony of life was held in Weaver’s memory at St. John’s First Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Florida, on Saturday (May 15) by Brown & Bussey’s Funeral Services.
"He was loved by everyone," Weaver’s sister, Candace Hardy, told a local news outlet of her brother. "No matter if it was a stranger, his mom, or a family member, he was just a ball of light with so much energy. He was always positive, always had a smile on a face and he was always a joy to be around. He left an impact on a lot of people.”
Photo: Getty Images