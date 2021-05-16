Dozens Killed As Violence Continues To Escalate Between Israel, Palestine

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in overnight airstrikes launched by Israel in retaliation for continued rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip.

At least 43 people were killed, including eight children, and 50 people were injured during the pre-dawn raids. Israel said it launched airstrikes at 90 Hamas targets, including the homes of senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwa and his brother, Muhammad.

One of the strikes destroyed the Al-Jala tower, which housed the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Israeli officials said that the building was being used as "an important base of operations" for Hamas. Israel notified the journalists ahead of the strike and told them to evacuate.

After facing criticism for the bombing raid, Israel showed U.S. officials proof that the Hamas intelligence was using the building. According to the Jerusalem Post, U.S. officials accepted the evidence as justification for the attack.

"We showed them the smoking gun proving Hamas worked out of that building," a senior diplomatic source told the news outlet. "I understand they found the explanation satisfactory."

Overall, the recent violence has left at least 188 Palestinians, including 55 children and ten Israelis, dead. Hundreds more have been injured on both sides.

The United Nations Security Council met to discuss the worst violence between Israel and Palestine in years. They urged both to put an end to the violence.

"Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Israel does not intend to stop the airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the current operation is "not over yet" and warned that it will continue for "as long as it takes."

Photo: Getty Images