Feedback

Jason Aldean Announces 2021 'Back In The Saddle Tour': See The Dates

By Regina Star

May 16, 2021

Jason Aldean is hitting the road, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride!

This Saturday (May 15), the “We Back” crooner announced his upcoming “Back in the Saddle Tour” will be primed to take off late this summer. Aldean will kick off the months-long trek at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in August, and will conclude in October at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.

What's more, Hardy and Lainey Wilson will join Aldean in concert on select dates.

“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” the “Got What I Got” performer said in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew, and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Tickets for “2021 Back in the Saddle Tour” go on sale Friday (May 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale for Citi cardholders beginning on Tuesday (May 18).

Jason Aldean’s “2021 Back in the Saddle Tour” Dates:

Aug. 5 — Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 7 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Raleigh, N.C @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 27-28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 9 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 16 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

Sept. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 1 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

Oct. 7 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center*

Oct. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 — Charleston, W.Va. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Oct. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Oct. 16 — Birstow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 22 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 23 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 28 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 29 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 30 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Photo: Getty Images

Jason Aldean

Chat About Jason Aldean Announces 2021 'Back In The Saddle Tour': See The Dates

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.