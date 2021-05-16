Jason Aldean Announces 2021 'Back In The Saddle Tour': See The Dates
By Regina Star
May 16, 2021
Jason Aldean is hitting the road, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride!
This Saturday (May 15), the “We Back” crooner announced his upcoming “Back in the Saddle Tour” will be primed to take off late this summer. Aldean will kick off the months-long trek at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in August, and will conclude in October at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.
What's more, Hardy and Lainey Wilson will join Aldean in concert on select dates.
“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” the “Got What I Got” performer said in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew, and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."
Tickets for “2021 Back in the Saddle Tour” go on sale Friday (May 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale for Citi cardholders beginning on Tuesday (May 18).
Jason Aldean’s “2021 Back in the Saddle Tour” Dates:
Aug. 5 — Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 7 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 12 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*
Aug. 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 19 — Raleigh, N.C @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 27-28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 9 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 11 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 16 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Sept. 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater
Sept. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 23 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 1 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*
Oct. 7 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center*
Oct. 8 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 — Charleston, W.Va. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Oct. 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*
Oct. 16 — Birstow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 22 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 23 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 28 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Oct. 29 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 30 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
