Jason Aldean Announces 2021 'Back In The Saddle Tour': See The Dates

Jason Aldean is hitting the road, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride!

This Saturday (May 15), the “We Back” crooner announced his upcoming “Back in the Saddle Tour” will be primed to take off late this summer. Aldean will kick off the months-long trek at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in August, and will conclude in October at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.

What's more, Hardy and Lainey Wilson will join Aldean in concert on select dates.

“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” the “Got What I Got” performer said in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew, and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Tickets for “2021 Back in the Saddle Tour” go on sale Friday (May 21) at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale for Citi cardholders beginning on Tuesday (May 18).