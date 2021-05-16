Noel Gallagher Proclaims 'Oasis Is Done' When Asked About Reunion

To anyone who's still holding out hope for an Oasis reunion, Noel Gallagher has some discouraging words for you.

"Oasis is done," he said bluntly when asked about the band getting back together during a visit to Australia's The Project. But this time his response transcends the ongoing feud with his brother Liam.

“The legacy of the band is set in stone,” he explained. “If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough cos I’ve never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols.”

“People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it," he continued. "When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

Unsurprisingly, Liam's sung a different tune. Last year he declared that an Oasis reunion would happen "with or without" Noel.

