Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' & 'Good 4 U' In 'SNL' Debut
By Paris Close
May 16, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo performed two of her smash hit songs on Saturday Night Live.
The rising pop star made her SNL debut this weekend as the musical guest on the latest broadcast of the late-night sketch comedy show, performing her chart-topping song “Drivers License” as well as her newly-released punk-pop record “Good 4 U.”
Rodrigo opened last night’s set with her emotionally charged breakout ballad, “Drivers License,” which the 18-year-old delivered with a moody presentation as she sat atop a piano before taking center stage to engage the crowd with haunting vocals.
Later on that night, the actress returned to close the night out with “Good 4 U” in a presentation that demonstrated awesome stage presence from the up-and-comer, who wasn’t afraid to rock out and bounce around the stage to the sounds of the song’s shredding guitar riffs.
This upcoming Friday (May 21), Rodrigo will release her long-awaited debut studio album, Sour, which features both songs as well as her sophomore single, “Deja Vu.”
Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for the Social Star Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images