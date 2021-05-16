Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' & 'Good 4 U' In 'SNL' Debut

Olivia Rodrigo performed two of her smash hit songs on Saturday Night Live.

The rising pop star made her SNL debut this weekend as the musical guest on the latest broadcast of the late-night sketch comedy show, performing her chart-topping song “Drivers License” as well as her newly-released punk-pop record “Good 4 U.”

Rodrigo opened last night’s set with her emotionally charged breakout ballad, “Drivers License,” which the 18-year-old delivered with a moody presentation as she sat atop a piano before taking center stage to engage the crowd with haunting vocals.

Later on that night, the actress returned to close the night out with “Good 4 U” in a presentation that demonstrated awesome stage presence from the up-and-comer, who wasn’t afraid to rock out and bounce around the stage to the sounds of the song’s shredding guitar riffs.