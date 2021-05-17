1 Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting Following Standoff At Omaha Residence

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening (May 16).

The Omaha Police Department responded to a call around 5:36 p.m., reporting an assault on South 41st Avenue. The assault apparently involved a white man in his 30s who was discharging a firearm inside a house, according to a press release from the agency.

Officers heard gunfire when they arrived at about 5:40 p.m. Everyone except for the shooter managed to make it out of the house unharmed. Officers surrounded the house and called an ambulance to stand by, the release reads. It continued:

“An OPD trained negotiator responded to the scene and was able to make contact with the armed male by phone in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. After approximately 20 minutes of correspondence, the armed male stepped into an enclosed porch area while an officer directed him to put down his firearm and raise his hands. The male discharged his firearm multiple times before exiting the porch. Officers commanded the male to drop his firearm, but he stepped outside the front porch and fired one additional time.”

That’s when officers fired toward the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by the Omaha Fire Department medics to help him.

The Nebraska State Patrol is involved in the investigation, along with the Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team, the release states.

The Omaha Police Department will provide additional details at a later time.

Photo: Getty Images