Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez

By Peyton Blakemore

May 17, 2021

Ariana Grande is a married woman!

According to TMZ, the "Save Your Tears" singer and her fiancé Dalton Gomez tied the knot at Ariana's home in Montecito, California this weekend.

"They got married," Ariana's rep confirmed to People. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old real estate agent began dating in January 2020. The two went public with their relationship four months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."

The couple announced their engagement in December when Ariana posted a photo of her ring with the caption, "Forever n then some."

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source told People at the time. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."

While Ariana and Dalton have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, Ariana did share an Instagram post back in April calling Dalton "my heart my person."

"thank u so much for being u," she captioned a series of photos of the two embracing one another.

Photo: Getty Images

