Ariana Grande is a married woman!

According to TMZ, the "Save Your Tears" singer and her fiancé Dalton Gomez tied the knot at Ariana's home in Montecito, California this weekend.

"They got married," Ariana's rep confirmed to People. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old real estate agent began dating in January 2020. The two went public with their relationship four months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."

The couple announced their engagement in December when Ariana posted a photo of her ring with the caption, "Forever n then some."

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source told People at the time. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."