Black Music Month Spotlight: BRYSON TILLER

Bryson Tiller is a singer, rapper, and songwriter who was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Tiller attended Iroquois High School and started rapping at 15.

He began his music career in 2011 with a mixtape called "Killer Instinct Vol. 1."

Tiller's single "Don't" that he uploaded to his SoundCloud reached number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Because of the success of that single, he signed with RCA Records.

Tiller received a Grammy nomination for his single "Exchange," which made it to number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to RCA, Tiller described his music is described as "trap and hip hop-influenced R&B, the perfect marriage between hip hop and R&B."

When talking about his career, Tiller told RCA:

"I went over to my homie’s house to record this song that he wanted to feature me on, and next thing you know, everyone at school was talking about it. We received both positive and negative feedback for the song, and that only made me want to get back in the studio and get better.”

