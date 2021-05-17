Black Music Month Spotlight: MARK BATTLES

Mark Battles is a rapper songwriter, entrepreneur, and producer who was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Battles attended Pike High School and graduated in 2009, reported the IndyStar. He started rapping at age 15 under a different stage name.

He founded Fly America, his own independent hip hop record label, in 2011 and released his first mixtape called "Walking Distance" in 2012.

Battles' song "Last Night" was placed on MTVu and gained online recognition.

He released his first album entitled "Numb" in 2015, which reached number 25 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop and Heatseeker charts.

Battles collaborated with artists Wale, Dizzy Wright, French Montana, Tony Lanez, and King Los on a dozen mixtapes which racked up over a million digital downloads.

In 2016 Battles was named among the "5 Influential Rappers on Mental Health Stigma" by the Huffington Post.

Battles told the IndyStar:

“I can’t imagine myself being happy if Indianapolis isn’t part of my success. Even if I’ve kind of made it without my city being behind me, it’s way different now.”

