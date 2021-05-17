Bleachers Return With New Song 'Stop Making This Hurt' & Announce New Album
By Taylor Fields
May 18, 2021
Bleachers is back! After teasing fans lyrics shared to social media, and by sending out clues in the mail to them, Bleachers has released their new song "Stop Making This Hurt" and announced album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which is set to be released this summer.
"Stop Making This Hurt" is the first single from Bleachers' new album, and in a statement, Jack Antonoff explained of the new song, "'Stop Making This Hurt' is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. It's a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression - which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. 'Stop Making This Hurt' started ringing more and more in my head. Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualize it for days but what I'm truly left with is a voice in my head shouting 'Stop Making This Hurt.'"
"Stop Making This Hurt" also comes with an accompanying music video, directed by Carlotta Kohl, which sees Antonoff singing and dancing in an old school diner. Watch the "Stop Making This Hurt" music video below.
"Stop Making This Hurt" is Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night's first single, but third track following "Chinatown" featuring Bruce Springsteen and "45." Featuring 10 new tracks in total, the new album is Bleachers' third full-length project and follows 2017's Gone Now. See the album's tracklist below.
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Tracklist
1."91"
2."Chinatown" (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
3."How Dare You Want More"
4."Big Life"
5."Secret Life"
6."Stop Making This Hurt"
7."Don't Go Dark"
8."45"
9."Strange Behavior"
10."What'd I Do with All This Faith?"
Bleachers are also taking their new album out on the road this fall during their "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night" Tour. The trek kicks off on September 11 in Asbury Park, New Jersey and stops in cities all across the country including New York, Columbus, Boston, Philadelphia, Tampa, Dallas, New Orleans, San Diego, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on November 6. See the full list of tour dates below.
Bleachers ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ Fall 2021 Tour Dates
9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City
9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball
9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company
9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live