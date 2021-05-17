Bleachers Return With New Song 'Stop Making This Hurt' & Announce New Album

Bleachers is back! After teasing fans lyrics shared to social media, and by sending out clues in the mail to them, Bleachers has released their new song "Stop Making This Hurt" and announced album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, which is set to be released this summer.

"Stop Making This Hurt" is the first single from Bleachers' new album, and in a statement, Jack Antonoff explained of the new song, "'Stop Making This Hurt' is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. It's a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression - which is when you know there’s a way out. Started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. 'Stop Making This Hurt' started ringing more and more in my head. Then the pandemic hit and I got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. At that point it took on another meaning. Found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. I could intellectualize it for days but what I'm truly left with is a voice in my head shouting 'Stop Making This Hurt.'"

"Stop Making This Hurt" also comes with an accompanying music video, directed by Carlotta Kohl, which sees Antonoff singing and dancing in an old school diner. Watch the "Stop Making This Hurt" music video below.