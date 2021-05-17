Body Cam Video Shows NYPD Officers Saving Man Who Fell Onto Subway Tracks

A pair of New York City police officers saved the life of a man who had a medical emergency and fell onto the subway tracks. According to Fox News, the 31-year-old suffered a seizure and fell onto the track as a train was nearing the station.

Transit Officers Cerny and Lamour rushed to the subway platform. One of the officers used lights and hand signals to get the conductor to stop the train, while the other officer jumped down onto the track to check on the man's condition.

When the man didn't respond, he lifted him back onto to platform and waited for paramedics to arrive. The man was not injured in the fall and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The NYPD credited the officers with saving the man's life and shared body camera footage of the rescue on Twitter.