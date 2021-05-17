Feedback

Body Cam Video Shows NYPD Officers Saving Man Who Fell Onto Subway Tracks

By Bill Galluccio

May 17, 2021

A pair of New York City police officers saved the life of a man who had a medical emergency and fell onto the subway tracks. According to Fox News, the 31-year-old suffered a seizure and fell onto the track as a train was nearing the station.

Transit Officers Cerny and Lamour rushed to the subway platform. One of the officers used lights and hand signals to get the conductor to stop the train, while the other officer jumped down onto the track to check on the man's condition.

When the man didn't respond, he lifted him back onto to platform and waited for paramedics to arrive. The man was not injured in the fall and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The NYPD credited the officers with saving the man's life and shared body camera footage of the rescue on Twitter.

Officials said that the incident did not cause any transit delays.

"A glimpse of how Transit cops saved a man in medical distress yesterday. This life-saving rescue would not have been possible without our officers’ quick actions & the alertness of the @NYCTSubway train operator," Kathleen O'Reilly, the NYPD chief of transit wrote on Twitter.
Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Body Cam Video Shows NYPD Officers Saving Man Who Fell Onto Subway Tracks

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.