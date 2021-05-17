Ed Sheeran Teases New Music: ‘Somethings Cookin’’

Back in 2019, Sheeran announced he'd be taking an extended break from his music career to focus on his personal life. He's largely remained out of the spotlight since his break began. He popped up in December 2020 to share a Christmas surprise with his fans—a brand new song called 'Afterglow.' He also released a performance video to go along with the song. He made sure to temper expectations for a new album at the time, writing that 'Afterglw' wasn't "the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.”

Sheeran, of course, has an excellent reason for his long hiatus. In September 2020, the 30-year-old artist shared the happy news that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed a daughter. "A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back."

It seems like it might just be time for that comeback. We'll all have to wait and see what Sheeran is cookin' up.

Photo: Getty