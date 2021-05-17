Engineers Trying To Silence Loud Hum On The Golden Gate Bridge

Residents in and around San Francisco have been dealing with a loud humming sound emanating from the Golden Gate Bridge for over a year. The humming started last year after a sidewalk safety railing was retrofitted on the west side of the bridge.

The $12 million retrofit included replacing 12,000 wide slats with thinner ones to make the bridge safer in high winds. Unfortunately, when the wind blows through the slimmer slats, it creates a loud humming noise that can be heard as far as ten miles away.

Residents have been sharing videos of the eerie and sometimes piercing noise on social media.