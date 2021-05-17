Florida Man Wrestles Alligator, Jabs Its Eye To Save His Puppy

A Florida man and his puppy are recovering after a scary encounter with a sneaky alligator, according to WFLA.

The encounter went down in Holiday, Florida the morning of May 11. Mike McCoy and his 8-month-old puppy, Jake, were walking with a friend and their dog and passed by a pond. That's when a gator leapt out and grabbed Jake, pulling the dog into the water.

McCoy, without hesitation, reportedly jumped straight into action.

“I didn’t see it, but I knew it because of the death cry,” he said. "I stuck my thumb through his eye… picked him up so he couldn’t get anywhere and he finally let go of my dog. And before he swam off, he busts me with a hand bite. And that was it.”