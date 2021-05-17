Florida Man Wrestles Alligator, Jabs Its Eye To Save His Puppy
By Zuri Anderson
May 17, 2021
A Florida man and his puppy are recovering after a scary encounter with a sneaky alligator, according to WFLA.
The encounter went down in Holiday, Florida the morning of May 11. Mike McCoy and his 8-month-old puppy, Jake, were walking with a friend and their dog and passed by a pond. That's when a gator leapt out and grabbed Jake, pulling the dog into the water.
McCoy, without hesitation, reportedly jumped straight into action.
“I didn’t see it, but I knew it because of the death cry,” he said. "I stuck my thumb through his eye… picked him up so he couldn’t get anywhere and he finally let go of my dog. And before he swam off, he busts me with a hand bite. And that was it.”
Florida man saves his 8-month-old puppy from near alligator attack. 😳— Complex (@Complex) May 13, 2021
More: https://t.co/p1CHpXhy1z pic.twitter.com/PVtuJO9MT3
Both of them had to get stitches following the incident but they're on the mend. The 62-year-old said he wouldn't think twice about going after the gator again.
"No second thoughts. Can’t. You don’t have time," he said. "It’s a parent instinct. But I’m glad I have it because I wouldn’t have him."
State wildlife officials said the reptile was seven feet long. Reporters said a trapper nabbed the gator on Thursday (May 13). McCoy told reporters he’s glad the alligator was caught because of how close it was to a school.
“I think we were put there for a reason,” he said. “So maybe God wanted me there with him so, problem resolved?”
Photo: Getty Images