Feedback

Florida Man Wrestles Alligator, Jabs Its Eye To Save His Puppy

By Zuri Anderson

May 17, 2021

A Florida man and his puppy are recovering after a scary encounter with a sneaky alligator, according to WFLA.

The encounter went down in Holiday, Florida the morning of May 11. Mike McCoy and his 8-month-old puppy, Jake, were walking with a friend and their dog and passed by a pond. That's when a gator leapt out and grabbed Jake, pulling the dog into the water.

McCoy, without hesitation, reportedly jumped straight into action.

“I didn’t see it, but I knew it because of the death cry,” he said. "I stuck my thumb through his eye… picked him up so he couldn’t get anywhere and he finally let go of my dog. And before he swam off, he busts me with a hand bite. And that was it.”

Both of them had to get stitches following the incident but they're on the mend. The 62-year-old said he wouldn't think twice about going after the gator again.

"No second thoughts. Can’t. You don’t have time," he said. "It’s a parent instinct. But I’m glad I have it because I wouldn’t have him."

State wildlife officials said the reptile was seven feet long. Reporters said a trapper nabbed the gator on Thursday (May 13). McCoy told reporters he’s glad the alligator was caught because of how close it was to a school.

“I think we were put there for a reason,” he said. “So maybe God wanted me there with him so, problem resolved?”

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Florida Man Wrestles Alligator, Jabs Its Eye To Save His Puppy

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.