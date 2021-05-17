Flying Vehicles? Ohio Joins NASA Project In Effort To Boost Air Mobility

Ohio is teaming up with NASA on the administration’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign.

That means boosting “emerging aviation markets for passenger and cargo transportation,” according to NASA.

FlyOhio is an initiative of DriveOhio, which is supported by the state Department of Transportation. FlyOhio announced its upcoming participation with NASA in a press release on Monday (May 17).

“In Ohio, we have a longstanding history with advancing aerospace technology, and we continue to pursue new opportunities to support the development of cutting-edge technology,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in the release. “We are eager to join with NASA in a new, broad coalition of institutions across the state who are investing in the advancement of this transformative aerospace technology.”

FlyOhio is a team of aircraft manufacturers, operators, airspace service providers and suppliers, and others. It aims to incorporate cases for “personal travel and delivery of goods.”

“Advanced Air Mobility technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry and Ohio is well positioned to lead market adoption as these solutions scale. At DriveOhio, we are committed to developing and deploying connected, automated, shared, and electric vehicles and infrastructure on the ground and in the air. This program is a manifestation of that ethos, and we are excited to increase the advanced aviation investment in Ohio’s economy,” DriveOhio Executive Director Howard Wood said in the release.

Find more about the partnership with NASA here.

Photo: DriveOhio