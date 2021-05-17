Feedback

Gas Shortage Continues As About 70% Of Gas Stations In D.C. Are Out Of Fuel

By Bill Galluccio

May 17, 2021

Motorists across the Southeast continue to have a hard time finding fuel as the gas shortage continues. The shortage was caused by a cyberattack that forced the company controlling a major gas pipeline to shut it down on May 7.

The Colonial Pipeline transports roughly 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast through a 5,500-mile series of pipes from Texas all the way up to New York. While the pipeline resumed operations last week, gas stations are still having trouble keeping their storage tanks filled.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said that as of Monday (May 17) morning, 67% of the gas stations in Washington, D.C., are out of fuel. In North Carolina, roughly 52% of stations are closed, while 47% of the stations in South Carolina have run out of gas.

Overall, De Haan said that the GasBuddy app, which tracks real-time fuel prices and availability, reported nearly 12,000 gas stations are out of fuel.

The gas shortage has caused long lines that stretch into the street as people rushed to get gas while they still could. Many people were seen hoarding gas, filling up containers with fuel.

Photos on social media showed people putting gasoline in a variety of unsafe containers, including uncovered five-gallon buckets and even plastic bags. That prompted multiple officials to advise people they should only store gasoline in EPA-approved gas cans.

One woman in South Carolina learned about the dangers of improperly storing gasoline. A 28-year-old woman accused of driving a stolen car crashed, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Photo: Getty Images

