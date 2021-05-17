Feedback

Here's Where You Can Score $2 Tacos During Cleveland Taco Week

By Kelly Fisher

May 17, 2021

Foodies throughout Northeast Ohio can score $2 tacos this week.

Cleveland Taco Week is making a comeback, kicking off Monday (May 17) and stretching through Sunday (May 23). More than a dozen local restaurants are participating.

Here’s how it works:

“We're bringing you $2 Tacos from some of Cleveland's most popular taco joints. Each participating Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique tacos. We’ll be printing passports to guide taco-lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos (minimum order of 3 tacos).”

Cleveland Taco Week marked its return on Instagram, promising to “take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level."

Here’s where you can get $2 tacos:

  • 49th Street Tavern
  • Academy Tavern
  • Añejo Tequila Joint
  • Balance Pan-Asian Grille
  • Barrio Tacos
  • Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila
  • Bomba Taco + Bar
  • The Foundry Concert Club
  • Grumpy’s Cafe
  • Gunselman’s Tavern
  • Salted Dough
  • Sol
  • Southern Tier Brewing Co.
  • Tacologist
  • Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

The first Cleveland Taco Week took off in September, "because Taco Tuesday isn't enough." Clevelanders also got to celebrate Cleveland Pizza Week, Cleveland Wing Week, Mac & Cheese Week and other themed food experiences.

Find out more about Cleveland Taco Week here.

Photo: Getty Images

