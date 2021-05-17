Here's Where You Can Score $2 Tacos During Cleveland Taco Week
By Kelly Fisher
May 17, 2021
Foodies throughout Northeast Ohio can score $2 tacos this week.
Cleveland Taco Week is making a comeback, kicking off Monday (May 17) and stretching through Sunday (May 23). More than a dozen local restaurants are participating.
Here’s how it works:
“We're bringing you $2 Tacos from some of Cleveland's most popular taco joints. Each participating Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique tacos. We’ll be printing passports to guide taco-lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos (minimum order of 3 tacos).”
Cleveland Taco Week marked its return on Instagram, promising to “take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level."
Here’s where you can get $2 tacos:
- 49th Street Tavern
- Academy Tavern
- Añejo Tequila Joint
- Balance Pan-Asian Grille
- Barrio Tacos
- Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila
- Bomba Taco + Bar
- The Foundry Concert Club
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Salted Dough
- Sol
- Southern Tier Brewing Co.
- Tacologist
- Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill
The first Cleveland Taco Week took off in September, "because Taco Tuesday isn't enough." Clevelanders also got to celebrate Cleveland Pizza Week, Cleveland Wing Week, Mac & Cheese Week and other themed food experiences.
Photo: Getty Images