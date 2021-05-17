Here's Where You Can Score $2 Tacos During Cleveland Taco Week

Foodies throughout Northeast Ohio can score $2 tacos this week.

Cleveland Taco Week is making a comeback, kicking off Monday (May 17) and stretching through Sunday (May 23). More than a dozen local restaurants are participating.

Here’s how it works:

“We're bringing you $2 Tacos from some of Cleveland's most popular taco joints. Each participating Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique tacos. We’ll be printing passports to guide taco-lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos (minimum order of 3 tacos).”

Cleveland Taco Week marked its return on Instagram, promising to “take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level."