High-Speed Car Chase In Kentucky Ends When Suspect Runs Out Of Gas

A high-speed chase in central Kentucky came to a sputtering end on Saturday afternoon.

A yellow Ford Mustang GT was caught going 143 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. It's unknown where the chase started but Nelson County Sheriff's deputies were contacted by the Kentucky State Police to help stop the vehicle as it sped down the Bluegrass Parkway just before 1 p.m.

The Mustang's driver eventually had to give up because the sports car ran out of gas.

The driver, later identified as 47-year-old Steven Alford, refused to get out of the car after pulling over near Mile Marker 30. Sheriff's deputies and state police officers eventually had to pull Alford out.

Alford was taken to the Nelson County jail and he's been charged with speeding 26 MPH or more over the limit; fleeing or evading police in the first degree; reckless driving; four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; driving too fast for conditions; operating on a suspended or revoked license; improper passing; license plate not legible; and resisting arrest.

Any driver who was passed by Alford in the yellow Mustang is asked to call Nelson County dispatch at 502-348-3211.

Photo: Nelson County Sheriff's Office