Migos Finally Reveal Release Date For 'Culture III'

Nearly three years after the release of Culture II, Migos is finally ready to release the third and final installment of their Culture series, Culture III.

On Monday (May 17), the trio — Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset — announced the LP's release date in a statement. "June 11th. We're Back," they wrote.

The format of their statement pays homage to Michael Jordan’s famous 1995 fax in which he wrote "I'm back" to announce his return to the NBA following his baseball career.

As Migos fans know, following the release of Culture II in 2018 the group went on tour with Drake — Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour — before pursuing their solo careers with each member releasing their debut solo albums. In 2018, Quavo dropped Quavo Huncho and Takeoff released The Last Rocket. Then, in 2019, Offset dropped his first solo project, Father of 4.

Despite their booming solo careers, Migos continued to release music as a trio, dropping a number of singles including “Pure Water” (with Mustard), “Position to Win,” “Stripper Bowl,” “My Family” (with Snoop Dogg and Karol G), “Taco Tuesday,” and “Racks 2 Skinny."

Most recently, the group dropped their latest single “Straightenin" on Friday (May 14).