Miley Cyrus To Headline Pride Concert Special
By Regina Star
May 17, 2021
Miley Cyrus is performing for Pride!
The “Plastic Hearts” singer just inked an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, and one of her first projects will be a Pride Month event shot exclusively for Peacock, titled Stand By You.
Filmed in Nashville, the one-hour special is the first of three commitments Cyrus will fulfill for NBCU. As per the press release, Stand By You “will feature Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, all in the spirit of Pride.”
"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" the “Midnight Sky” musician said in a statement. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too!"
This next show announcement is coming at you like a wrecking ball! The @MileyCyrus Pride Concert Special will be an hour of hits celebrating the spirit of Pride—exclusively on Peacock! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ECvHJOLnbm— Peacock (@peacockTV) May 14, 2021
Cyrus added, ”We're starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!"
As Smilers know, the 27-year-old, who has openly identified as pansexual and expressed her sexual fluidity in the past, has been an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community. Not to mention, Cyrus is the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, which advocates to “fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.”
Miley Cyrus is nominated for Best Cover Song at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images