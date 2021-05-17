Miley Cyrus To Headline Pride Concert Special

Miley Cyrus is performing for Pride!

The “Plastic Hearts” singer just inked an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, and one of her first projects will be a Pride Month event shot exclusively for Peacock, titled Stand By You.

Filmed in Nashville, the one-hour special is the first of three commitments Cyrus will fulfill for NBCU. As per the press release, Stand By You “will feature Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, all in the spirit of Pride.”

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" the “Midnight Sky” musician said in a statement. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too!"