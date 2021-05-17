Milwaukee Man Builds Business By Tracking Down Stolen Cars

A Milwaukee man has made a business hunting down and finding stolen cars in the area.

With thousands of cars being stolen in the Milwaukee area this year alone, Ace Smith is working to track down and find those missing vehicles.

According to CBS 58, Smith owns GTA Recovery. Smith says, “We hunt cars, we go out there and get them back."

The Milwaukee police crime statistics map shows that nearly 3,300 car thefts have happened in Milwaukee just this year. Smith told CBS 58, "So with us seeing all the stolen cars, we just basically started to take action in our own little way."

Smith says he searches for cars based on descriptions his customers give him. He and his partner then patrol neighborhoods looking for suspicious cars that could be the stolen vehicles the customers had described. He says while looking through Milwaukee areas, "It may not look like nothing, but it always pans out.”

During his time as a stolen car hunter, he says he has retrieved nearly 2,800 vehicles.

GTA Recovery is not an affiliate of Milwaukee police.

If you believe your vehicle was stolen, you are encouraged to call the police first before seeking other help.

