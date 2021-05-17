New Jersey Cop Busted For Running A Meth Lab In His Basement

A New Jersey police officer is facing up to 60 years in prison after authorities discovered a meth lab in his basement. Officers were called to the Long Branch home of Christopher Walls, 50, on Saturday (May 15) because of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, another resident in the house tipped them off that Walls was making methamphetamine on the property. They searched the home and found the ingredients and equipment used to manufacture the illegal drug in his basement and a shed. They also found books on making meth, explosives, and poison.

Officers also recovered two long guns and four handguns which were being stored in an opened gun safe that was accessible to children.

"Thanks to the swift action of our office, the Long Branch Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police, a very serious risk to public safety has been averted. The collaborative efforts of our agencies dismantled a very dangerous situation. It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer." Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Walls was taken into custody and charged with first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) production facility, second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a CDS offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS (methamphetamine), and third-degree possession of CDS (methamphetamine).

Walls was a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department and has been suspended without pay.

Photo: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office