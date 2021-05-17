Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Suffering Serious Injury: Report

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized this weekend for a serious injury.

According to what sources told TMZ, who broke the report on Sunday (May 16), the “Spaceman” singer had to be treated for his wounds on Saturday night following an accident that occurred while he was filming a new show. However, as of last night, Jonas has since returned back home.

It appears Jonas may have made a quick recovery from whatever injury he sustained on set, as insiders told TMZ the “Chains” performer will still appear as scheduled on Monday night’s (May 17) episode of The Voice, on which the Jonas Brothers star is a coach.

It's apparent that something went awry on set with Jonas, though the outlet gave no details as to what specifically happened to the 28-year-old. Whether it was an accident or injury also remains to be known, though whatever transpired was serious enough that an ambulance was called to transport Jonas to a nearby hospital.

What's strange, though, insiders would not disclose the name of the project Jonas was filming when he sustained the injury.

In addition to his role on The Voice, Jonas has starred in several television and film projects in the past, his most recent acting credits including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking.

At the time of this writing, Jonas has not publicly spoken about the situation nor his injury.

Photo: Getty Images