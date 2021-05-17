Phoebe Bridgers Included In Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival is slated for September in Chicago, and organizers just revealed the lineup.

Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Erykah Badu and others will headline, among a list of other artists to catch over the weekend.

Pitchfork is slated for September 10 through 12, in Union Park. The festival has hosted 60,000 fans over the years, and aims to feature “the best up-and-coming music from around the world, as well as special performances from touring stalwarts and legends alike,” its website reads.

Tickets are available online, as well as health and safety guidelines and other information.

