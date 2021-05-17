Phoebe Bridgers Included In Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Lineup
By Kelly Fisher
May 17, 2021
Pitchfork Music Festival is slated for September in Chicago, and organizers just revealed the lineup.
Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Erykah Badu and others will headline, among a list of other artists to catch over the weekend.
Pitchfork is slated for September 10 through 12, in Union Park. The festival has hosted 60,000 fans over the years, and aims to feature “the best up-and-coming music from around the world, as well as special performances from touring stalwarts and legends alike,” its website reads.
Tickets are available online, as well as health and safety guidelines and other information.
Here are the artists in Friday’s lineup:
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Big Thief
- Animal Collective
- The Fiery Furnaces
- Yaeji
- black midi
- Hop Along
- Kelly Lee Owens
- Ela Minus
- DEHD
- The Soft Pink Truth
- Dogleg
- DJ Nate
- Armand Hammer
Here are the artists in Saturday’s lineup:
- St. Vincent
- Angel Olsen
- Kim Gordon
- Ty Segall & Freedom Band
- Waxahatchee
- Jay Electronica
- Jamila Woods
- Georgia Anne Muldrow
- Faye Webster
- Amaarae
- Maxo Kream
- Divino Niño
- Bartees Strange
- Horsegirl
Here are the artists in Sunday’s lineup:
We're back, Chicago, and we can't wait to dance with you. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/iq2gBpBJ8e pic.twitter.com/MkUvvbyCuP— Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) May 17, 2021
Photo: Getty Images