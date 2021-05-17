Pittsburgh's 4th Of July Fireworks Show Returning In 2021

Pittsburgh's annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular will return in 2021.

WPXI reports Point State Park will host a family-style picnic on July 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., which will include food vendors and patriotic music, with fireworks set to begin at twilight.

Additionally, $25 block party fees for neighborhood parties will be waived on July 4, with single blocks of residential streets allowed to be blocked off with two barricades provided by the city.

Block party permits will still be required -- despite the waiving of fees -- and must be submitted by June 23. Applications for permits can be accessed here.

“Other announcements on summertime public events, including the resumption of the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race, are also forthcoming,” a news release from the city of Pittsburgh obtained by WPXI stated.

Registration for the 2021 Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race will be open to the public beginning next week.

Pittsburgh will hold its One GREAT Weekend on September 25-26.

Additional information related to the Great Race will be released soon, along with announcements on City of Pittsburgh summertime resources and activities, which will include scheduled dates for the reopening of public swimming pools, Cinema in the Parks and musical performances held in the area.

Photo: Getty Images