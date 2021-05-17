Prince Harry Gets Emotional In New Trailer For Mental Health Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are getting ready to launch their new AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See. In the first trailer for the mental health series, both Harry and Oprah can be seen getting emotional as they open up about their own journeys.

"All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain," Oprah tells Harry in the trailer. "Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial."

Harry, who recently appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to share how starting therapy helped him, touches on the importance for asking for help when it's needed. "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength," Harry says to Oprah.