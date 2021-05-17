Prince Harry Gets Emotional In New Trailer For Mental Health Series
By Emily Lee
May 17, 2021
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are getting ready to launch their new AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See. In the first trailer for the mental health series, both Harry and Oprah can be seen getting emotional as they open up about their own journeys.
"All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain," Oprah tells Harry in the trailer. "Being able to say, 'This is what happened what happened to me,' is crucial."
Harry, who recently appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to share how starting therapy helped him, touches on the importance for asking for help when it's needed. "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength," Harry says to Oprah.
The trailer, which features two brief cameos by Meghan Markle, also touches on the mental health challenges of the past year. "The results of this year will be felt for decades," Harry says. "By kids, families, husbands, wives – everybody."
Throughout the series, Harry and Oprah will discuss their own "mental health journeys and struggles," as well as lead discussions with high-profile guests, a press release recenly revealed. The series co-creators also hope to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."
The Me You Can't See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+. Will you be tuning in?
Photo: Apple TV+