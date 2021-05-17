Prince Harry’s Energy 'Unquestionably' Takes After Princess Diana

Like mother, like son.

According to Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce, both of the late princess's sons take after in different ways. While Prince William resembles Diana with “his pure features,” The Diana: Voice of Change actor told Us Weekly that Prince Harry's energy and personality "unquestionably" take after his mom.

“But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her],” he shared. “I suppose, slightly, William from the external point of view. But Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He’s the guy. He loves life. He has fun.”

Pearce recalled working with Diana after she divorced Prince Charles, as well as what he learned about her time in the Palace. “What was extraordinary from the very beginning, from 1981, is that she was really not given a tremendous amount of advice. It’s sort of within the royal family, it’s assumed you will either grow through it, or, you know, [you’ll sink],” Pearce revealed, adding that the “same thing” happened with Meghan Markle, too. “She was given very little advice, but being the smart woman that Meghan is, she really made a lot of inquiries. Whereas Diana, I feel that she was so in love with Charles that she thought that he would assist her.”

Pearce called both women "forces for change" within in the monarchy. Meghan. though, had Diana's experience to look to for guidance. Pearce regards the late princess as “one of the first great voices of change" for royal life.

Photo: Getty