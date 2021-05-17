Six Strands Of Kurt Cobain's Hair Sell For More Than $14,000 At Auction

Some pretty interesting items have gone up on the auction block, but perhaps one of the most peculiar is a lock of Kurt Cobain's hair. Six strands of the late Nirvana frontman's blond 'do sold for $14,145 during Iconic Auctions' “The Amazing Music Auction (Vol. I)” over the weekend. If you do the math, that's $2,357.50 per strand.

The now famous haircut was given to Cobain by his friend and early confidant, Tessa Osbourne, during Nirvana's Bleach tour in 1989. Though Cobain wasn't yet the household name he'd come to be, Osbourne must've had a feeling he'd become a star because she stashed away the hair in a plastic bag. Five years later, she gifted it to Seattle artist Nicole De Polo following Cobain's death in 1994, who then passed the lock to the lot's seller John Reznikoff of University Archives, who was named in 2014’s Guinness World Records as having the world’s “Largest Collection of Historic Hair.”

Along with the strands of hair, the winner also scored photos of the haircut in progress and a handwritten note that reads: "29/10/89: Tess cut Kurt's hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU."

Hair wasn't the only Cobain memorabilia for sale during the auction. A Cobain-owned, stage used Marshall 1960B 4x12 speaker cabinet sold for $93,274.59, and a photo and blue Stratocaster-style electric guitar autographed by all three members of the band sold for $13,186.83 and $62,183.88, respectively.

Photo: Getty Images