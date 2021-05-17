Feedback

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

By Sarah Tate

May 17, 2021

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67.

In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family.

"We'll miss him very much," the statement read. "We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time."

Carter, of Hamilton County, was elected in 2012 to represent District 29 in the state House of Representatives. According to FOX 17, he was a member of the house for the 108th through the 112th General Assemblies and sponsored house bills as early as this month.

Members of the Tennessee General Assembly reacted to the news of their friend and colleague's passing.

"Chairman Carter was an effective and dedicated public servant," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. "His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we extend our prayers for God's comfort and peace, as well as our deepest sympathies to the Carter family during this difficult time."

Gov. Bill Lee also provided a statement after news of Carter's death, calling him a "leader" and "friend" while offering his sympathies to Carter's family.

Carter is survived by his wife and two children.

Photo: Tennessee General Assembly

Chat About Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.