Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67.

In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family.

"We'll miss him very much," the statement read. "We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time."

Carter, of Hamilton County, was elected in 2012 to represent District 29 in the state House of Representatives. According to FOX 17, he was a member of the house for the 108th through the 112th General Assemblies and sponsored house bills as early as this month.