Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67
By Sarah Tate
May 17, 2021
Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67.
In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family.
"We'll miss him very much," the statement read. "We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time."
Carter, of Hamilton County, was elected in 2012 to represent District 29 in the state House of Representatives. According to FOX 17, he was a member of the house for the 108th through the 112th General Assemblies and sponsored house bills as early as this month.
Mike lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer late last night, surrounded by his family. We’ll miss him very much. We appreciate your prayers during this difficult time.— Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) May 16, 2021
Members of the Tennessee General Assembly reacted to the news of their friend and colleague's passing.
"Chairman Carter was an effective and dedicated public servant," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. "His love of service to his community and to Tennessee was surpassed only by his love for God. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we extend our prayers for God's comfort and peace, as well as our deepest sympathies to the Carter family during this difficult time."
Gov. Bill Lee also provided a statement after news of Carter's death, calling him a "leader" and "friend" while offering his sympathies to Carter's family.
I will miss Mike Carter who was a leader, friend and brother in Christ. Maria and I pray for the Carter family and we give thanks for his life.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 16, 2021
Carter is survived by his wife and two children.
Photo: Tennessee General Assembly