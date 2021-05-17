Texas Reports 0 COVID-19 Deaths For The First Time Since March 2020

Sunday was the first day in over 14 months that Texas has gone without a single COVID-19 death.

The good news was shared by Gov. Greg Abbott on Twitter. The tweet also noted the state had a record low seven-day positivity rate, and that cases and hospitalizations were at their lowest marks since last year.

There were 318 new confirmed cases on Sunday, which is considerably down from the all-time high of 27,000 in late December, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

While this is great news, doctors warn that people shouldn't get complacent and stop following health regulations, the Houston Chronicle reported. People who feel ill are still advised to get tested and take the necessary precautions.