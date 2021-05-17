Texas Reports 0 COVID-19 Deaths For The First Time Since March 2020
By Anna Gallegos
May 17, 2021
Sunday was the first day in over 14 months that Texas has gone without a single COVID-19 death.
The good news was shared by Gov. Greg Abbott on Twitter. The tweet also noted the state had a record low seven-day positivity rate, and that cases and hospitalizations were at their lowest marks since last year.
There were 318 new confirmed cases on Sunday, which is considerably down from the all-time high of 27,000 in late December, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
While this is great news, doctors warn that people shouldn't get complacent and stop following health regulations, the Houston Chronicle reported. People who feel ill are still advised to get tested and take the necessary precautions.
Today Texas reported:— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2021
* 0 Covid related deaths--the only time that's happened since data was tracked in March, 2020.
* the fewest Covid cases in over 13 months
* the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate ever
* the lowest Covid hospitalizations in 11 months.
Thanks, Texans!
Around 40% of Texans 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of Health Services. Anyone older than 12 is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Life is gradually returning to normal after Texas and the United States experienced two waves of the virus within the last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they put on hold because of the pandemic and can go maskless in most situations.
Photo: Getty Images