Unscripted Tom Brady Series Being Teased By Fox: Report

An hour-long unscripted series featuring Tom Brady could be in the works.

Fox Entertainment Group CEO Charlie Collier revealed the company is working with Brady on a show for its flagship network, Deadline.com reports.

Collier has not provided additional details regarding the potential working relationship between Fox and Brady as of Monday (May 17).

Brady is coming off his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which culminated in his seventh Super Bowl victory after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The 43-year-old quarterback is scheduled to face his former team for the first time in his career during the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup on October 10, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Photo: Getty Images