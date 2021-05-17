Feedback

Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

May 17, 2021

A woman found herself in a brawl with authorities after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant over the weekend, according to NBC Miami.

Employees at Blue Martini said 37-year-old Shelby Colston and her friend were jumping on the backs of customers and being "excessively loud." As a result, she was reportedly booted from the Collier County restaurant.

Deputies also responded to the business, and that's when Colston started flailing her arms and almost hit a deputy in the face, the sheriff's office said. Officials also claim she charged at another deputy and started screaming. When a deputy grabbed her wrist, she reportedly spun in circles and pulled away. She then grabbed a deputy's hand and dug her nails in, causing the official to bleed, officials said.

"Colston was eventually taken into custody and transported to a Naples jail, where deputies say she was able to fight them off again and even slipped out of her handcuffs," reporters wrote.

She faces multiple charges including disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

Photo: Collier County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.