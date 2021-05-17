Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

A woman found herself in a brawl with authorities after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant over the weekend, according to NBC Miami.

Employees at Blue Martini said 37-year-old Shelby Colston and her friend were jumping on the backs of customers and being "excessively loud." As a result, she was reportedly booted from the Collier County restaurant.

Deputies also responded to the business, and that's when Colston started flailing her arms and almost hit a deputy in the face, the sheriff's office said. Officials also claim she charged at another deputy and started screaming. When a deputy grabbed her wrist, she reportedly spun in circles and pulled away. She then grabbed a deputy's hand and dug her nails in, causing the official to bleed, officials said.

"Colston was eventually taken into custody and transported to a Naples jail, where deputies say she was able to fight them off again and even slipped out of her handcuffs," reporters wrote.

She faces multiple charges including disorderly conduct, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

Photo: Collier County Sheriff's Office