41 Years Ago, Mount St. Helens' Eruption Shook The Pacific Northwest

Mount St. Helens stood silent for over a century until May 18, 1980.

A 5.1 earthquake shook the mountain, leading to the historic eruption that people and scientists look back on 41 years later.

"May 18, 1980, changed how we look at geological hazards," Dr. Vicki McConnell, then Oregon's state geologist, said in 2008.

Weeks before the mountain roared back to life, geologists noticed ash spewing from the top of the volcano in March 1980. Over 2,800 earthquakes were recorded between then and the fateful day, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). A bulge also started developing on the volcano's left side.

That bulge bursted thanks to the 5.1 earthquake that rattled the mountain. An explosion blew out the side of the mountain, causing a landslide and depressurizing the St. Helens' magma system, the USGS said. That's when the top of the mountain blew off.