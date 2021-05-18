Adam Levine Asked Travis Scott For $35K Shoes To Perform At Super Bowl

Maroon 5's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show featuring Travis Scott came about, in part, due to Adam Levine's love for shoes.

In the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping, Levine shared the backstory on how he copped an early pair of the rapper's then-unreleased Air Jordan 1 for the NFL spectacle, as well a pair of the friends and family Air Jordan 4 in purple. "[Travis] literally DM’ed me one day … and he was like 'Yo, you wanna do the Super Bowl?,'" Levine recalled to host Joe La Puma. "I was like, 'Sure. You're going to have to get me those purple friends and family [4s] and the new 1s. I was like, 'I need this, I need that,' and he was like 'Cool.' I’m like 'OK, cool, you have a deal.' That was it."

Levine's opportunity to get his hands on the unreleased all purple shoe was a smart one. Over on StockX, there's a pair that's listed for a whopping $35,000.

Levine's sneaker collection expands beyond his gifts from Scott. During the segment, the pop star wore the Nike Air Yeezy Red Octobers, which he said that he was gifted directly from Kanye West. His eye for shoewear expands beyond himself, too. Levine said that he helps wife Behati Prinsloo with her own collection. "I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favorites," he detailed.